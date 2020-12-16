Medical Professionals Getting First Vaccinations Say So Far, So Good

Exclusive

The frontline healthcare workers getting the first batch of coronavirus vaccines in America say things are going smoothly -- no symptoms or side effects, so far.

The first people to get the shot in New York and North Carolina are all telling us the same thing -- it was like a normal tetanus or flu shot and, most importantly, they haven't had any surprises.

Sandra Lindsay, the intensive-care nurse who got the first shot, Monday morning in New York, tells TMZ ... she feels fantastic. It's early, for sure, but just to give you an idea of what you might experience, Sandra says she's had no fever, no muscle aches, no muscle weakness -- and she's trusting the science.

Sarah, who is Black, says she was never apprehensive about getting the vaccine, despite a majority of African-Americans saying they don't trust it and won't get it.

As we reported, Offset conveyed that exact sentiment when we spoke to him about possibly get vaccinated when it's available.

Still, Sandra told us the alternatives -- death or suffering from COVID-19 -- are way worse than getting the shot.

The first person vaccinated Monday in North Carolina, Dr. Katie Passaretti, tells us her vaccination was like other ones she's had in the past. She's only experienced some muscle pain in her upper arm, where the shot was administered ... and she says that's pretty standard.

Like Sandra, Adam Berman works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center and also got vaccinated Monday. While he understands the skepticism some people have, he's imploring the public to trust scientists ... and get the shot.

Sandra, Adam and Dr. Passaretti also tell us their vaccinated co-workers are also doing great too, with nothing more than some sore arms.