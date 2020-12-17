Real Estate Mogul Kurt Rappaport Shells Out $3.7 mil for Rare Honus Wagner Card
12/17/2020 12:30 AM PT
The mystery buyer who dropped $3.7 MILLION on a rare Honus Wagner card is revealing himself ... and it's real estate mogul Kurt Rappaport!
The card is the legendary 1909-11 T206, which Rappaport describes as "the HOLY GRAIL -- the rarest and most desired of all sports cards."
The purchase -- handled by Heritage Auctions -- makes Rap's Wagner card the 2nd most expensive baseball card ever purchased ... behind a rare Mike Trout card that sold for $3.9 million back in August.
There are less than 60 Wagner cards in existence -- but what makes Rap's card extra special is the fact it's in such great condition.
Professional Sports Authenticator (known in the industry as PSA) graded Rap's card as a 3 -- which is pretty good for a card that's more than 100 years old.
"Just to put it into perspective, 3 means very good condition," Rappaport told the guys on "TMZ Live."
"The 50 or 60 that exist in the world, this is one of the Top 5. There's only 4 other cards that have graded any higher than this. These don't come up to sale and I had the opportunity to buy it and I did."
Rappaport doesn't consider himself a hardcore card collector -- just a guy who appreciates rare cards ... comparing them to classic art pieces.
"To me they're art ... it's no different than a painting. They will be displayed like art."