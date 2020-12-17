Real Estate Mogul Kurt Rappaport Shells Out $3.7 mil for Rare Honus Wagner Card

Exclusive

The mystery buyer who dropped $3.7 MILLION on a rare Honus Wagner card is revealing himself ... and it's real estate mogul Kurt Rappaport!

The card is the legendary 1909-11 T206, which Rappaport describes as "the HOLY GRAIL -- the rarest and most desired of all sports cards."

The purchase -- handled by Heritage Auctions -- makes Rap's Wagner card the 2nd most expensive baseball card ever purchased ... behind a rare Mike Trout card that sold for $3.9 million back in August.

There are less than 60 Wagner cards in existence -- but what makes Rap's card extra special is the fact it's in such great condition.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Professional Sports Authenticator (known in the industry as PSA) graded Rap's card as a 3 -- which is pretty good for a card that's more than 100 years old.

"Just to put it into perspective, 3 means very good condition," Rappaport told the guys on "TMZ Live."

"The 50 or 60 that exist in the world, this is one of the Top 5. There's only 4 other cards that have graded any higher than this. These don't come up to sale and I had the opportunity to buy it and I did."

Rappaport doesn't consider himself a hardcore card collector -- just a guy who appreciates rare cards ... comparing them to classic art pieces.