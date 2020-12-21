Australian Barbershop Brawl Breaks Out Over Line-Cutting

Play video content 9 News

A couple of guys came to blows in a barbershop when they disagreed about who was in line first -- and the wild fight video is more evidence of short fuses in a long pandemic.

This melee unfolded at a place called Hayden's Barbershop in Perth, Australia -- where a 30-something reportedly didn't wait his turn for a trim, and plopped down in the barber's chair ahead of another man who was waiting ... and, obviously, not happy about it.

In footage obtained by Australia's 9 News ... you see that, at first, the older man gets up and makes his frustration known to the younger guy, who argues back but eventually gives up the seat. As the older man takes his place, the chirping continues ... until it fully erupts.

The younger man -- who was later charged with assault for this November brawl -- finally swatted the older fella upside his head, and all hell broke loose from there.

Both men were throwing haymakers at each other as the rest of the guys tried to break it up -- and just when it looked to be over ... the fighting spilled into the parking lot, where more punches were thrown.