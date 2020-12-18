Walmart Brawl Ends with Woman Stomped On, Knocked Out Cold
Walmart Brawl Woman Stomped, Knocked Out Cold ... Allegedly Over PS5
12/18/2020 2:04 PM PT
Shopping rage isn't easing up in the pandemic -- a shouting match inside a Walmart turned violent, and ended with a woman getting stomped in the face.
You can see in the video, this confrontation between 2 women went from zero to 100 real quick in the Walmart near Charlotte, and the reason? Reportedly, a PS5 gaming console, naturally. The woman with long braids was getting ready to throw hands, and asked her opponent, "What the f**k are you gonna do?"
A man riding a motorized cart, actually tried to deescalate the sitch by getting between the women -- but you can see, he failed, and after a hot minute ... all hell broke loose.
Hair was pulled, punches were thrown ... and in the end, the woman with braids appeared to be knocked out cold.
Law enforcement sources tell us cops did responded when this went down on December 13 ... but no one was cited or arrested because both parties were gone when officers arrived.