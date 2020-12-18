Walmart Brawl Ends with Woman Stomped On, Knocked Out Cold

Play video content @__justkeith

Shopping rage isn't easing up in the pandemic -- a shouting match inside a Walmart turned violent, and ended with a woman getting stomped in the face.

You can see in the video, this confrontation between 2 women went from zero to 100 real quick in the Walmart near Charlotte, and the reason? Reportedly, a PS5 gaming console, naturally. The woman with long braids was getting ready to throw hands, and asked her opponent, "What the f**k are you gonna do?"

A man riding a motorized cart, actually tried to deescalate the sitch by getting between the women -- but you can see, he failed, and after a hot minute ... all hell broke loose.

Hair was pulled, punches were thrown ... and in the end, the woman with braids appeared to be knocked out cold.