Shaq on Booty Comment to Megan Thee Stallion, 'I Wasn’t Trying to Hit On Her!'

Shaq I Didn't Hit on Megan Thee Stallion ... But I Respect the Twerk!!!
12/21/2020 12:40 AM PT
Shaquille O'Neal says everyone needs to chill about his "booty" comment to Megan Thee Stallion -- saying he was just showing love, not trying to smash.
People went crazy recently over a comment Shaq left while watching Megan Thee Stallion twerk it out during an Instagram Live.
The comment? "Watching that booty."
Shaq 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1h1erTVFuJ— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020 @TheNBACentral
Yeah ... even his son, Shareef, commented ... saying, "I feel you pops."
So, was Shaq shooting his shot? The Diesel says it was just a compliment and nothing more.
"This is what happened America … I was in [the IG Live session]. Somebody said, 'What are you doing in there?' And, I typed what I typed. I wasn’t trying to hit on her."
When asked if Meg responded to Shaq's comment, O'Neal downplayed it ... saying, "I don't know, I didn’t even check."
Mmmmmmmhmmmmm ...
There's more ... Shaq also heaped praise on LaMelo Ball -- saying the #3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is straight ballin' right now.
He's right -- did you see that pass Melo hit during a pre-season game the other day? Good lord!
LaMelo Ball just casually throwing this ridiculous pass pic.twitter.com/doJYjFOdbh— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) December 20, 2020 @JacobRude
And, to cap it off ... Shaq also tried out a motorized tricycle (also called a standing scooter) -- and props to whoever made it, because it ran with some zip, even with a giant like O'Neal riding on it!