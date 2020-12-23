Donald Trump Threatens to Veto COVID Relief Bill, Calls Out Congress' Pork Barrel Spending

Play video content @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

Donald Trump has stunned everyone -- again -- by blasting Congress for the relief bill they finally agreed on ... saying $600 is "a disgrace" and he wants that amount tripled ... or else.

This seemingly came out of nowhere. Trump was on the sidelines, silent as Congress negotiated the package. In fact, his aides said as late as Tuesday Trump would sign the bill.

Now, he wants $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 for a couple ... amounts that were never on the table. It took Congress months to reach an agreement, and if Trump is serious about vetoing the bill there's no way relief is coming to Americans until after January 20.

Mind you, the cost of the relief package is $900 billion so you can imagine what it would cost if Trump gets his way.

Dems jumped on this -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said they'll bring the $2,000 direct payments to the floor Thursday for a vote by unanimous consent.

It seems like Trump is throwing a temper tantrum over losing the election ... something, of course, he refuses to and will never concede, and is now taking it out on Americans. These decisions are coming via late-night tweets, and it's alarming.