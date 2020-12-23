T-shirt Sold with Apparent Holocaust Message, '6 Million Wasn't Enough'
Neo-Nazis T-Shirts Sold with Apparent Holocaust Message ... '6 Million Wasn't Enough'
12/23/2020 7:24 AM PT
A neo-Nazi t-shirt is being hawked online, with a message apparently bemoaning that more Jews were not exterminated during the Holocaust.
The shirt is emblazoned with letters and numbers ... "6MWE" -- that's code for 6 million wasn't enough.
It's important to note these do not seem to be Holocaust deniers ... they're actually acknowledging that 6 million Jews were savagely murdered, but they feel like the Nazis could have done more.
The logo has a resemblance to the Proud Boys logo, but it's unclear exactly who's behind this disgusting display.
We reached out to Burgershirt.com, the company selling the shirt ... so far, no word back.