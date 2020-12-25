Elton John Rocks Over-the-Top Santa Suit for 2021 Concert Message

Play video content

Sir Elton John's showing Santa how it's done ... slipping into an over-the-top version of St. Nick's suit to spread some holiday cheer by reminding fans he'll be back in 2021.

The Rocket Man went all out, adding a cape and mini Christmas wreath glasses to the typical jolly man's getup -- and with a real jingle bell in hand he delivered some highly anticipated news about his postponed final tour.

Elton wished everyone a safe Christmas, but then added he can't wait to get back on the road. Remember ... his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. He says he hopes he can resume in September 2021 in Berlin and then the U.S. and Canada. #CrossYourFingers.

You'll recall back in 2018, Elton announced it would be his last tour ... which would include 300 dates across 5 continents and go all the way through 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Getting in the holiday spirit's nothing new for Elton. Earlier this month, he rocked this same outfit, accompanied by his 1974 holiday classic, "Step Into Christmas" ... for an epic TikTok clip. That one featured his whole fam getting into their holiday attire.