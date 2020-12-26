Young Driver Hits Car, Flees, Slams Into a Second Car
12/26/2020 9:57 AM PT
This kid needs driver's ed, stat. And, while he's at it, a conscience would also be helpful.
The teenager was driving his mom's car and, apparently, sideswiped a car in what looks like a mall parking lot ... we think it's in Alabama.
The kid drives away after being asked for insurance info, then crashes into another car before exiting and jogging off.
The kid tells the lady whose car he struck, "I'm sorry, I didn't mean to. It's my mom's car." For the record, not meaning to hit another car is still negligence.
Well, the law requires the kid to exchange info with the other driver. But, when she asks for his insurance card and says she's calling the cops, he gets in his Honda SUV and flees, but not for long. The kid then annihilates a pickup truck.
The teen apparently decides fleeing at this point would be a bad idea, so he goes toward one of the stores ... possibly to call his mom.