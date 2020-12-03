MAGA Caravan Car Crash Leads to Trauma, Likely Lawsuit
SoCal MAGA Caravan Family in Crash Traumatized ... Planning Legal Action
12/3/2020 12:40 AM PT
The family whose car got flipped in a road rage incident with Trump supporters says they're suffering PTSD from the crash, and it's a good bet someone's about to get sued.
The husband and wife were in the black Mustang that went belly up during the crash in Hermosa Beach, CA -- and through their attorney, they tell TMZ ... what felt like a near-death experience is forcing them to seek professional help.
Alex Megeredchian of Megeredchian Law is repping the couple -- who want to remain anonymous for now -- and says the wife is especially traumatized. He says she's breaking down in tears whenever she has to talk about the accident ... which is why they're seeing a therapist.
Megeredchian says both of his clients suffered significant bruises and cuts ... plus, their baby was in the car and has a big bump on his head.
As we first reported ... the scary confrontation happened Saturday in the tiny beachside community, when 2 drivers in a mini-Trump caravan started beefing with the Mustang driver. As they pulled away from a stop sign, video shows the Mustang lose control, crash into parked cars and flip.
A Jeep involved in the feud did seem to cut off the Mustang.
The couple and their baby were taken to a hospital by ambulance to get treatment, and Hermosa Beach PD says it's still investigating.
Moving forward, we're told the family plans to file a lawsuit claiming the other drivers are responsible for the accident that left them traumatized and injured. The family's attorney tells us he plans to talk to the District Attorney about potential criminal charges.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.