MAGA Caravan Car Crash Leads to Trauma, Likely Lawsuit

The family whose car got flipped in a road rage incident with Trump supporters says they're suffering PTSD from the crash, and it's a good bet someone's about to get sued.

The husband and wife were in the black Mustang that went belly up during the crash in Hermosa Beach, CA -- and through their attorney, they tell TMZ ... what felt like a near-death experience is forcing them to seek professional help.

Alex Megeredchian of Megeredchian Law is repping the couple -- who want to remain anonymous for now -- and says the wife is especially traumatized. He says she's breaking down in tears whenever she has to talk about the accident ... which is why they're seeing a therapist.

Megeredchian says both of his clients suffered significant bruises and cuts ... plus, their baby was in the car and has a big bump on his head.

As we first reported ... the scary confrontation happened Saturday in the tiny beachside community, when 2 drivers in a mini-Trump caravan started beefing with the Mustang driver. As they pulled away from a stop sign, video shows the Mustang lose control, crash into parked cars and flip.

A Jeep involved in the feud did seem to cut off the Mustang.

The couple and their baby were taken to a hospital by ambulance to get treatment, and Hermosa Beach PD says it's still investigating.