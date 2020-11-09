Driver Allegedly Causes Crash at Trump Rally, Detained by Supporters

Play video content @ab3anater / Instagram

Joe Biden has his work cut out for him unifying the country ... a driver allegedly crashed a car at a Trump rally, and video shows the President's supporters beating his ass.

Here's the deal ... police in Santa Maria, CA say a 20-year-old driver was cited for crashing into cars near a pro-Trump demonstration Sunday, and witnesses detained him at the scene until officers arrived.

Cops say the driver was antagonizing folks who were participating in the rally, and was throwing objects. Police say he then drove through an intersection without yielding, crossing through the rally before hitting a vehicle.

Video from the scene shows a group of people detaining a man in the middle of the street, applying what appears to be a chokehold and pinning him down while telling him, "Welcome to MAGA country." Footage also shows a heavily damaged car rolled onto its side.