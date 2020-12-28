Willie Roaf Says Taysom Hill Can Take Over For Brees In '21, He's Like Kyler & Lamar

Taysom Hill Can Take Over For Brees in 2021

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Legendary Saints OL Willie Roaf says he's confident Taysom Hill can take over for Drew Brees in 2021 if necessary ... telling TMZ Sports the QB has all the tools to be great.

"Taysom Hill has looked good," Roaf says. "He's played well. He's got a lot of potential."

Brees just took the starting reins back from Hill last Sunday after returning from his rib and lung injuries ... but he didn't look sharp in a loss to the Chiefs, and now, the questions about his future in New Orleans are swirling again.

Many are wondering if the 41-year-old will hang it up after this season ... and if so, would Sean Payton be comfortable going into 2021 with Hill under center?

Roaf thinks it's all certainly possible ... telling us 30-year-old Hill has similar traits to star QBs like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

"He's in the mold of the young guys," Roaf says. "He uses his legs. He's a big guy. He's like a running back. But, he can throw the ball."

Roaf added he doesn't believe the Saints need to draft any signal callers this offseason.