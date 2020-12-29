ESPN's Booger McFarland Calls Out Black NFL Stars for Focus on Brand, Not the Game

Play video content ESPN

Washington cutting Dwayne Haskins has ESPN's Booger McFarland in a bad mood, and he's essentially blasting the NFL's young Black stars for throwing away multi-millions ... over TikTok.

Booger dropped this hot take Monday night, claiming the Washington Football Team dropping its former first-round pick before he completed his 2nd season is symptomatic of a bigger issue -- players focusing on brand building instead of the game.

And, he thinks it's a problem plaguing Black players more than white.

Booger said, "They come in saying 'How can I build my brand better? How can I build my social media following better? How can I work out on Instagram and show everybody that I'm ready to go?' But, when I get to the game I don't perform."

Is this Dwayne Haskins? I really hope not. These women are all wearing Washington #7 shirts yesterday and that certainly does look like #7 himself partying maskless last night with strippers after the game. pic.twitter.com/BxgHdjuiCe — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 21, 2020 @DCBarno

It was a not-so-subtle dig at Haskins getting in hot water for video of him partying at a strip club without a face mask or social distancing.

Booger also singled out another former 1st rounder, JaMarcus Russell, whose career went bust after getting a $40 million contract -- but his focus on African-American stars is kinda controversial, because white players bomb too. Johnny Manziel, Jake Locker and Ryan Leaf anyone?

However, as Booger pointed out, Black players make up roughly 70 percent of the league ... so, the fact is there are more Black players getting the financial opportunity. As he put it, "They play a child's game to get paid a king's ransom."