Dwayne Haskins Apologizes For Maskless Strip Club Visit, 'It Was Irresponsible'

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins is owning up to hitting a strip club without a mask on Sunday ... apologizing for his actions and calling it all "irresponsible."

Pics of the 23-year-old hit social media hours after he quarterbacked WFT in a 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... showing the QB and a female friend holding a stack of dollar bills while a dancer performs.

Is this Dwayne Haskins? I really hope not. These women are all wearing Washington #7 shirts yesterday and that certainly does look like #7 himself partying maskless last night with strippers after the game. pic.twitter.com/BxgHdjuiCe — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 21, 2020 @DCBarno

Haskins -- who was also previously fined for breaking COVID protocols earlier this season -- says he's sorry for his lack of judgment.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach (Ron) Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk."

"It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

Haskins also extended an apology to his teammates for creating a distraction as they continue a push for the playoffs.

"I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward."

The team addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying it's aware of the incident and will handle the matter internally ... but, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WFT does not intend to release the QB.

Haskins could, however, be hit with a fine or suspension as a result of the strip club visit.