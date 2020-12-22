Shannon Sharpe Clowns JuJu Smith-Schuster You Can't TikTok And Lose!!!

Breaking News

Shannon Sharpe rubbed some serious salt into the Steelers' wounds Monday night ... clowning the hell out of JuJu Smith-Schuster for TikToking and then losing to the Bengals!!!

If you haven't seen it, the Pittsburgh star wideout has gained fame for doing TikTok dances on opponents' logos over the past few weeks.

But, seemingly every time he does it -- his team gets whooped ... and Monday night was no different.

JuJu Smith-Schuster said he won't change and he kept his word. Here he is doing his dance at the midfield logo tonight.pic.twitter.com/7DbchxzKFm — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2020 @MySportsUpdate

Just a couple hours after JuJu grooved to Popp Hunna's "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" at Cincy's midfield ... PIT took one of the worst losses of the NFL season this year, falling 27-17 to the 3-10-1 Bengals.

And, to make matters worse for JuJu, he got LIT UP during the game -- fumbling a ball that ended up costing the Steelers big time.

Enter Sharpe ... who was so clearly delighted to see JuJu stink it up after dancing on the logo -- he took to Twitter to straight-up clown the 24-year-old!!

"Ju Ju might need a new car," Sharpe said. "That corvette, corvette isn’t fast enough to get away anymore."

Sent corvette,corvette to the body shop tonite. Don’t TikTok on the logo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pY8THvsCpi — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2020 @ShannonSharpe

Sharpe later added, "Sent corvette,corvette to the body shop tonite. Don’t TikTok on the logo."

To make matters even worse for JuJu? The Bengals got in on the dancing shade too!!!

.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star.



WATCH on ESPN pic.twitter.com/n4BNZHcJ0J — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2020 @Bengals