Bruce Leeroy in 'The Last Dragon' 'Memba Him?!

Los Angeles-based martial artist Taimak Guarriello (or better known as just Taimak) was in his early 20s when he took on the role of the quick-kicking Leroy Green aka Bruce Leeroy -- who takes on thugs with his bare hands and harnesses "The Glow" to defeat Sho'nuff -- in Berry Gordy's 1985 martial arts masterpiece "The Last Dragon."