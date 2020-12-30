Pastor Plans L.A. Skid Row Celebrations in Defiance of COVID Restrictions

An evangelical Christian singer is coming to COVID-ravaged Los Angeles to spread more than holiday cheer.

It's unbelievable ... as L.A. fast approaches 10,000 COVID deaths and ICUs are filled to the brim, Sean Feucht -- a COVID defier -- plans mass gatherings on skid row and a tent city in Echo Park. The people he's visiting are most at risk, because they're not able to take the same precautions others with greater means have available.

Feucht has been defying health officials and other authorities for months. He threw "Let Us Worship" events over the summer ... open-air concerts around the country as he thumbed his nose at everyone warning people of the dangers. The crowds were packed in like sardines, most of course, not wearing masks. It's the textbook definition of a super-spreader event.

Some skid row activists plan to be on hand when Feucht shows up ... trying to block his efforts.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Feucht has jumped on social media, bragging he's ordered a couple thousand glow sticks for the celebrations.

By the way ... L.A. County is on virtual lockdown with the explosion of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.