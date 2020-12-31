Diddy Celebrates Son Justin's 27th Birthday with Big Miami Bash

Play video content SplashNews.com

Nobody does December birthdays like Diddy -- he toasted his son Justin Combs' 27th with a luxury-filled bash in wide-open Miami.

Diddy led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Justin during the Wednesday night celebration that started at Swan restaurant, and eventually moved to Victory Restaurant & Lounge. Both joints were packed to the gills with folks popping bottles and a custom Dior cake for Justin.

It's 2020, so the first thing that hits you looking at the video is ... no one, besides the staff, was wearing masks. That's life in Florida these days, where there are few COVID-restrictions.

Diddy gave his son Justin Combs a special Rolex watch for his birthday pic.twitter.com/NZ4sfWlWYo — #EverybodyHatesPest (@djpest) December 31, 2020 @djpest

Justin's gift from Pops was a Rolex, but not just any Rollie ... it's a custom-made one Diddy says he designed as a sort of family crest!

Just last week, Diddy also hosted a Miami yacht birthday party for his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie -- and an 80th bday event for his mom, Janice Combs. Remember, she got $1 mil and a new car!

Play video content @eliemaroun15, @princejdc / Instagram