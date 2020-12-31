Sun Sets on 2020 in L.A. as Beachgoers Cheer and Applaud

Play video content TMZ.com

2020's been a hell of a year -- mostly in the worst way imaginable -- but folks in L.A. swarmed to the beach to watch the last sunset of the year over the Pacific ... to say "GOOD RIDDANCE!!!"

Unusually large crowds descended on Venice Beach, applauding the sun setting on this miserable year ... one that's ravaged the entire world with COVID and destroyed lives in so many other ways.

Of course, here in the States, the country also went through one of its most contentious and divisive elections of all time ... following a summer of protests and unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd and other unarmed black citizens.