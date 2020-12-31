PA State Troopers Shoot and Kill Man in Apparent Suicide-by-Cop

Play video content

Pennsylvania cops say a man reported as suicidal left them no choice but to open fire ... during a fatal standoff witnessed by several nearby drivers.

State Troopers responded Wednesday to a call for a suicidal man on a highway overpass in Hamilton Township, and they say when they arrived the man was holding a handgun ... which they told him to put down.

News release regarding an officer involved shooting today in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2zLxbu4TNm — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) December 31, 2020 @PSPTroopNPIO

The police say the 19-year-old man initially obeyed and placed it on the ground -- but after the troopers continued talking to him, he reached for the weapon and started walking toward them. When he pointed the gun at the troopers, they shot him. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The fatal standoff played out as horrified drivers watched from a highway that runs under the bridge.