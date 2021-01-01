Khabib Would Likely Unretire To Fight GSP, Says Manager Ali Abdelaziz

Would Likely Come Back To Fight GSP

Khabib Nurmagomedov is adamant he's retired, but there's one guy his manager says could entice the UFC superstar to step back in the Octagon ... a fight with Georges St-Pierre!!

TMZ Sports talked to Ali Abdelaziz ... and we straight-up asked Nurmagomedov's longtime manager and friend if he believes Khabib will fight in 2021.

"Honestly, I think if Georges St-Pierre is serious about coming back to fight, I could see it happening, that would get Khabib up."

The issue ... St-Pierre is 39-years-old and hasn't fought since beating Michael Bisping in 2017. In fact, GSP has only fought since the end of 2013.

Khabib's father, Abdulmanap -- who passed away from COVID-19 complications in July -- always wanted his son to fight GSP.

If not GSP, are there any other fights Abdelaziz believes would intrigue Khabib enough to return ... say like a HUGE money fight against Conor McGregor?

Very unlikely, according to Ali.

"I think financially it’s a huge fight. But, we know Khabib, it’s hard to persuade him financially."

Abdelaziz tells us Khabib and Dana White are planning to sit down for dinner in Vegas sometime soon ... and discuss Khabib's fighting future.

And like Ali says, "Dana is really good at getting people to do things."

So ... Khabib vs. GSP, 2021??