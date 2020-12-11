Dana White to Meet with Khabib In Hopes of UFC Return, 'I'll Bet On Me!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

What the hell is the deal with the Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback? Is it happening or not?

That's the question we asked the guy who would know ... Dana White and we finally have some clarity.

"The truth is, [Khabib] is not committed to anything," White tells TMZ Sports ... "What he has committed to is meeting with me next month."

White says he and Khabib will sit down in January to discuss a potential return to the Octagon after The Eagle's sudden retirement back in October.

"We're gonna find out how persuasive I can be," White says ... adding, "I'll bet on me every time."

In the meantime, White is gearing up for UFC 256 on Saturday night -- and he is FIRED UP about this one.

The main event features Deiveson Figueiredo taking on flyweight champ Brandon Moreno -- both guys are fighting on just 3 weeks rest from their last victory.

Figueiredo is coming off a 1st-round win over Alex Perez on Nov. 21 -- the same night Moreno defeated Brandon Royval.

As Dana points out, "This is the fastest turnaround ever for a championship fight."

The co-main event is also insane -- Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira, who happens to be on a 7-fight win streak.