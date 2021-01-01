Mariah Carey Sings, But Forgets Lyrics to, 'Auld Lang Syne' During New Year's Eve

Play video content

Mariah Carey struggled at the end of 2020 with the same thing millions of Americans have struggled with ... the words to "Auld Lang Syne."

Mariah sang the song that makes no sense, but it wasn't easy ... not by a long shot. Despite her fumbling for the lyrics, her voice is on point.

Mariah dropped the bars just before midnight and posted it on social media. Ever the perfectionist, she didn't care the song was not flawless, but it was still light years better than what any of us could do.

Mariah ended her message with a universal ask ... "Let's hope for better, better days in 2021 and beyond."

Mariah spent part of New Year's Eve with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, both of whom had taken a number of shots (as in alcohol) before yakking it up with her.