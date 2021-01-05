Alabama's DeVonta Smith Wins Heisman Trophy ... First WR in 29 Years!!!

Breaking News

If 2020 has shown you anything, think the unthinkable ... like a wide receiver winning the Heisman!

Yeah, that just happened ... with Alabama's DeVonta Smith becoming just the 3rd wide receiver EVER to win college football's most coveted award!!

Smith beat all the odds coming into the 2020 season to earn the honor -- seriously, wideouts NEVER win the award -- and he's now the first WR to inscribe his name on the trophy since Desmond Howard did it in 1991.

As for whether or not he deserved it ... there's no debate there -- Smith was a MONSTER for the Tide this season, posting 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 12 games.

The 22-year-old also had a rushing touchdown ... and is currently the nation’s leader in all-purpose yardage heading into next week's National Championship game against Ohio State.

As for Tuesday's awards ceremony, it truly is quite the accomplishment for Smith to beat out quarterbacks for the honor -- only six receivers since 2000 have even cracked the top five in Heisman voting, let alone the top 3!!!

Smith -- who received 447 first place votes -- took down his QB Mac Jones, as well as Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida QB Kyle Trask to grab the award.

Who knows ... maybe he'll add a title championship ring to go along with it next week??