Reggie Bush's USC Ban Ending After 10 Years

Breaking News

Reggie Bush's dissociation with USC is dissolving ... the school is expected to formally end his ban from the program this month after 10 YEARS of exile.

Bush was famously banished from having an affiliation with his alma mater way back in 2010 ... after an NCAA investigation determined the former RB received improper benefits during his time at the school.

As we previously reported, there was a major NCAA rule change recently which basically reduced any major disassociation to a 10-year disassociation.

USC interim athletic director Dave Roberts pointed out that June 2020 would mark the 10-year mark ... and hinted the school would like to bring Bush back.

And now, according to ESPN, that's exactly what's happening -- with the two sides "in the process of finalizing an agreement that would allow [Bush] to be reinstated."

As we previously reported ... after Bush was busted, USC was hit with mega sanctions, including the loss of scholarships and being stripped of its 2004 national championship.

Reggie was also ordered to give back his 2005 Heisman Trophy.

Bush has been very vocal about the ban over the years, lamenting that USC had to pay so harshly for it all.

"It was a horrible feeling, one of the worst feelings in the world," Bush just told The Athletic last month. "It felt like I died when I had to hear that there weren’t gonna be scholarships for kids because of me or because of something connected to me."

"I'm still not over that. It’s just something you learn to live with."

It's unclear how and exactly when SC will re-welcome back Bush ... but former Trojans like LenDale White -- who's been campaigning to get Reggie back for YEARS -- will no doubt be thrilled nonetheless.