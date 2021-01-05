Deshaun Watson Throws Fancy Dinner Party for GF's 25th Birthday, But No Masks
Deshaun Watson Throws Fancy Dinner Party for GF's 25th Bday ... But No Masks
1/5/2021 9:28 AM PT
NFL superstar Deshaun Watson threw his girlfriend Jilly Anais an AMAZING 25th birthday party in Texas on Monday -- but there was one thing missing ... masks.
The Houston Texans QB rented out a huge space at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse ... and packed it with balloons, flowers, candles and a light-up sign that said, "Luv Bug."
Once they arrived, there was a photography crew snapping pics and videos -- along with an artist, who was painting a pretty incredible portrait of the happy couple while party guests looked on.
There was a table set for roughly 20 guests -- though in the videos Jilly posted on her social media, none of them were wearing masks or social distancing, despite the looming threat of COVID-19.
But, no one seemed concerned ... the guests danced, drank and partied the night away with no worries.
#Texans fined a number of players, including Deshaun Watson for attending the opening of Watson's new restaurant, according to @sarahbarshop. pic.twitter.com/q27RFY8Cuk— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman
It's interesting since Deshaun was fined by the NFL just last month after several guests (including NFL players) were photographed indoors at the QB's restaurant opening without face coverings -- a violation of the league's COVID safety protocols.
But, Watson's season is over now -- so, free to lose the masks if he wants?
We reached out to Watson's reps and the restaurant to find out if there were COVID protocols in place that we just didn't see in the video footage -- but so far, no comment from anyone.