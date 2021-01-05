Deshaun Watson Throws Fancy Dinner Party for GF's 25th Birthday, But No Masks

Play video content Breaking News @jillyanais / Instagram

NFL superstar Deshaun Watson threw his girlfriend Jilly Anais an AMAZING 25th birthday party in Texas on Monday -- but there was one thing missing ... masks.

The Houston Texans QB rented out a huge space at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse ... and packed it with balloons, flowers, candles and a light-up sign that said, "Luv Bug."

Once they arrived, there was a photography crew snapping pics and videos -- along with an artist, who was painting a pretty incredible portrait of the happy couple while party guests looked on.

There was a table set for roughly 20 guests -- though in the videos Jilly posted on her social media, none of them were wearing masks or social distancing, despite the looming threat of COVID-19.

But, no one seemed concerned ... the guests danced, drank and partied the night away with no worries.

#Texans fined a number of players, including Deshaun Watson for attending the opening of Watson's new restaurant, according to @sarahbarshop. pic.twitter.com/q27RFY8Cuk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman

It's interesting since Deshaun was fined by the NFL just last month after several guests (including NFL players) were photographed indoors at the QB's restaurant opening without face coverings -- a violation of the league's COVID safety protocols.

But, Watson's season is over now -- so, free to lose the masks if he wants?