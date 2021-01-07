NBA's Draymond Green Eviscerates D.C. Rioters ... 'They're F**king Terrorists'

Play video content Breaking News Golden State Warriors

"They're not f*cking protesters, they're f*cking terrorists."

Draymond Green gave a passionate speech after the Warriors' game Wednesday night ... eviscerating Trump supporters for their role in the D.C. riots AND the law enforcement officials who appeared to enable it all.

"Storming into a building and busting out windows and carrying podiums and all that other stuff, that's not a protest," the 30-year-old Dubs superstar said. "That's a terrorist attack."

Green was particularly furious over the response to the entire situation ... saying authorities were quicker on the draw when Black Lives Matter protesters hit the streets this past summer.

"It just goes to show the policing system was built against Black people -- Black and brown people," Green said. "And that's the reason those reactions are different."

"That's the reason someone can walk or run or bust their way through or whatever into the Speaker of the House's office and put their feet on the desk like they're sitting at home on her couch and nothing happens."

Green implored lawmakers to create significant changes ... explaining that's the only way he believes real change will come.

Others after the Warriors-Clippers game spoke out about the riots as well ... with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard saying the whole scene demonstrated "the privilege in America."

"You just see the privilege. You see the privilege in America and it's sad to see cuz if any of us was out there, I think it would've been tear gas, mace, probably gunshots."



"Cause if any of us were out there," Leonard said, "I think it would've been tear gas, mace, probably gunshots."

L.A. forward Marcus Morris, meanwhile, said if it were up to him ... he would've canceled Wednesday's Clips game altogether.