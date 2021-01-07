Joe Burrow Gunning To Start 2021 Season ... After Devastating ACL, MCL Injury

Play video content Breaking News Fox Sports

Awesome news for Bengals fans -- star quarterback Joe Burrow says he fully intends to be ready for the start of 2021 ... less than 2 months after going down with a season-ending injury!!

Remember, #9 suffered a torn ACL, MCL and other knee damage in the 3rd quarter of Cincinnati's Nov. 22 matchup against the Washington Football Team ... officially ending his rookie campaign.

Here's the Joe Burrow injury, this is awful if it's serious.pic.twitter.com/T51LF5mFU9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman

Joey B gave an update on his status in an interview with Colin Cowherd on FS1 on Thursday ... admitting he's making strides in recovery.

"Rehab has gone really well," 24-year-old Burrow said. "I'm past the worst part. I'm starting to feel like a normal human again. I can walk around, put my clothes on, do what I need to do."

But, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Heisman winner ... he admits, "The first week and a half, 2 weeks was pretty miserable. You need help doing everything but I'm getting more independent and it's gonna be nice to get some alone time."

Of course, Burrow was putting together a solid rookie season before the injury ... racking up 2,688 yards, 13 TDs and just 5 interceptions.

While Burrow's return date is still TBD, it's clear the young signal-caller isn't expecting to miss any games in 2021.