Deshaun Watson All Smiles With Bikini-Clad GF Jilly Anais Amid Texans Drama

Does this look like a guy who's pissed with his team?!?

Here's Houston Texans superstar QB Deshaun Watson enjoying a romantic getaway with his beautiful GF Jilly Anais ... and the dude is smiling from ear-to-ear!!

The love birds are picking up right where they left off after the QB surprised her with a lavish party for her 25th birthday earlier this week ... getting some much-needed R&R somewhere in paradise.

A shirtless Watson and bikini-clad Jilly posed for a quick snap while getting some rays on board a boat on Friday ... and yeah, we're jealous.

Of course, there is talk Watson -- who just signed a 4-year, $160 MILLION deal back in September -- is upset with the team for not including him in their search for a new general manager ... and there's speculation he could ask for a trade this off-season.

In fact, Watson went as far as to subtweet the hell outta his team earlier this week ... saying, "Some things never change...."

The Texans went ahead and hired ex-Patriots exec. Nick Caserio to take on the role earlier this week ... and CEO Cal McNair says he hopes to speak with his star QB once he gets back from vacation.