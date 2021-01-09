Unused COVID Vaccines Going to Non-Priority People, But It's All Good

The coronavirus vaccine is going to people who are NOT currently on the priority list, but various health experts say ... it's actually a very good thing.

The best way to explain is by example. The Men's Health Clinic in Inglewood, CA is inoculating people who are first on the L.A. County priority list -- health care workers. The clinic has been taking appointments, but there's been a problem. A large number of people with appointments have ended up being no shows. The clinic had vaccines for these folks that were hours away from spoiling. So, their solution ... a waiting list for people who might not be health care workers but were eager to get vaccinated.

A clinic staffer tells TMZ, last Tuesday, for example, they ended the day with 150 unused vials that were about to spoil. Rather than throw them in the garbage, the staff stayed until 11 PM ... vaccinating people on the list and some who just showed up.

One of the people in line ... reality star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. Ken got vaccinated -- Lisa did not -- because his doctor told him to go to the clinic since he's 75 with 2 underlying health conditions. He waited and got vaccinated.

Now here's the problem ... the CDC, which should be providing guidance to the counties, has done a poor job, so each county is left to its own devices. We contacted 2 dozen places where the vaccine is being administered and the policies are all over the place. L.A. County has guidelines and so does the State of California, and they are confusing.

We've learned there was a meeting Friday where L.A. County Health officials talked about this very problem and agreed that it is better to put the vaccine in people's arms instead of the trash. We're told they're working on developing a clear vaccine distribution protocol STAT.

They would take nonpunitive action against any clinic that chooses vaccination over waste.

As for how to sign up, there's no clear policy. The staffer at the Men's Health Clinic in Inglewood told us there's a waiting list that, as of Tuesday, was 730 people strong. We could not find that list.

By the way ... the staffer at the clinic said anyone who got their first vaccination at the clinic could get the second one as well.