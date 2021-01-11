Steelers' Chase Claypool Says Browns Will Get 'Clapped' By Chiefs

Breaking News

The Steelers were booted from the playoffs and they're STILL talking smack on the Browns ... with rookie receiver Chase Claypool saying Cleveland will get "clapped" in the next round.

In true Steelers fashion, the 22-year-old star went to none other than TikTok (seriously) to diss his AFC North rival on Monday ... saying, "Bad loss, but the Browns are gonna get clapped next week, so all good."

Here is the video..."The #Browns are going to get clapped next week"

Worth noting, Claypool is saying this from the comfort of his own home ... which is where one usually goes after being eliminated from the playoffs.

Despite the loss, Claypool is confident the Browns will not come away with the dub next ... especially against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It's obviously not a hot take ... but given what happened just hours ago, maybe he shoulda kept his comments to himself??

Claypool's words follow JuJu Smith-Schuster's remarks leading up to the game ... when he trashed the Browns for being historically bad.

The Browns had the last laugh ... mocking JuJu's love for TikTok dances after securing the epic 48-37 win.