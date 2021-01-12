Andre Johnson Rips 'Pathetic' Texans ... Amid Deshaun Watson Drama

Breaking News

Houston, the Texans have a SERIOUS problem ... team legend Andre Johnson is now ripping the org. -- calling the franchise "pathetic" amid all of the drama with star QB Deshaun Watson.

The retired Houston wideout -- who's the only member of the organization's Ring of Honor -- sounded off on the Texans in a tweet Tuesday ... telling Watson to not back down from his demands from ownership.

"If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground," Johnson said. "The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers."

Johnson then went on to slam Jack Easterby, the team's executive vice president of football operations who's been with the Texans since 2019.

"Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!"

If you missed it, Watson is reportedly VERY upset with the Texans' brass over his lack of say in the team's hiring process of its new GM and head coach this offseason.

In fact, the relationship has reportedly gotten so icy ... some have wondered if it could lead to a trade demand from Houston's brightest star.

Seems Johnson would be OK with it all if it got to that point ... clearly siding with Watson in the dispute.

And, that ain't all of the issues for Houston, 'cause former Texans superstar Deandre Hopkins also weighed in on the saga on social media Tuesday -- saying people should take Johnson seriously!!

"When Dre speak listen," Hopkins said.