NBA Reviewing Alleged Videos Of Kyrie Irving Partying Without A Mask

The NBA is looking into videos appearing to show Kyrie Irving partying at a nightclub without a mask -- all while he’s been MIA from his team.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar hasn’t played an NBA game since January 5. Tonight will be the 4th game he's missed. Neither BK or Kyrie have explained his absence ... outside of the team saying it was for personal reasons.

This is where the situation gets even stranger ... 'cause videos have now surfaced that seem to show a maskless Irving celebrating his sister's birthday with his family at a North New Jersey night spot this week.

Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia.



Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week.



Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021 @BillyReinhardt

We're told the NBA is aware of the videos ... and plans to review the circumstances surrounding the situation -- and will almost certainly speak to Irving.

A big deal not only because Kyrie's being paid $136 mil to hoop ... but the NBA has strict COVID-19 protocols in place -- and clubbing is definitely NOT permitted.

FYI, after a hot start -- and now without Irving -- the Nets have lost 2 games in a row and are 5-6.

Even with the NBA's strict coronavirus guidelines, the season has gotten off to a rocky start ... with multiple games being postponed thanks to positive tests and/or close contacts.