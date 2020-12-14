Kyrie Irving Ends Media Boycott, Says 'Pawns' Comment Not Directed At Reporters

Play video content Breaking News Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is extending an olive branch to the media -- finally meeting with reporters Monday and insisting his "pawns" comment last week wasn't a shot at them.

The Brooklyn Nets star also walked back some comments about head coach Steve Nash -- so, yeah ... lot's going on here!

First, the "Pawns" issue ...

Remember, Irving was fined $25,000 for blowing off NBA media obligations last week. He later issued a statement saying, "I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."

Most interpreted the comment as a shot at journalists -- but when he was asked about it on Monday, Irving explained how he meant to say he's trying to eliminate everything in his life that could be considered a distraction from basketball.

"The focus is what's going on here, my job." Irving said. "And I wanted to make sure that was clear -- no distractions, nothing about dispelling anything, nothing about going back-and-forth, nothing about calling out one person or another."

"Not even referring to you guys as pawns or media. It's just really how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions within of lives to have full control and ownership."

Then, Irving addressed the comments he made about Steve Nash earlier this year ... right after Nash was hired as head coach.

Remember, Irving had said, "I don’t really see us having a head coach ... it's a collaborative effort."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of his new coach ... but Irving walked back those comments on Monday -- praising Nash in the process.

"Steve's been amazing and it really is a reflection of the type of person he is and the IQ he has for the game," Irving said.