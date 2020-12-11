Kyrie Irving Fined $25k For Blowing Off Media ... 'I Do Not Talk To Pawns'

Breaking News

"I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."

Kyrie Irving doesn't give a DAMN about being fined by the NBA for ducking reporters ... saying he refuses to be strong-armed into working with the media.

The 28-year-old Brooklyn Nets star has repeatedly blown off his obligated media sessions ever since reporting to camp on Dec. 1 -- so the league hit him with a $25,000 fine.

Important to note ... Kyrie's in the middle of a 4-year, $136 MILLION contract -- so $25k is nothing for a rich dude like him.

On Friday morning, Irving reinforced his disdain for the media -- and said he hopes the league uses his fine money to help "marginalized communities in need."

He added, "I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here."

Irving also included a quote from Malcolm X -- "I've had enough of someone else's propaganda."

Remember, just last week Irving thought he found a loophole to get out of facing the media -- issuing a written statement to reporters addressing multiple topics including COVID, his teammates and his hopes for the 2020-21 season.

But, that didn't fly with the NBA.

So, will Kyrie continue to go all Marshawn Lynch and stiff-arm reporters for the whole season?