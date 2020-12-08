LeBron James Admits He Was Hurt By Kyrie's Clutch Comments, 'You F'n Kidding Me?'

Breaking News

"When I was seeing that and I read it, and then I got the full transcript and I heard it, I was like, 'Man, f**k.' I was like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?'

LeBron James is breaking his silence on Kyrie Irving's apparent shot at the Lakers superstar's clutch abilities during the NBA Finals ... admitting, "It kind of hurt me a little bit."

Uncle Drew raised eyebrows back in October when he spoke about teaming up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn ... saying, "One thing I've always been comfortable with, I felt like I was the best option on every team I played for down the stretch," Irving said via "The Etcs" podcast.

"This is the first time in my career I've looked down and be like, 'That motherf**ker can make that shot too.'"

Of course, many considered the words a direct shot at LeBron, but Irving quickly denied that ... saying, "Why must it always be brother against brother? Why?"

Kyrie added, "If I'm addressing anyone, I'll say their name."

LeBron said he was shocked by the comments, insisting he wanted nothing but the best for Irving during their 3 years together on the Cavs.

LeBron notes things "could never align" with Irving in Cleveland ... "But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor."

As for the timing of Irving's comments, LBJ said, "It was a f**ked up time ... Because it was the Finals ... the middle of the Finals."