LeBron James Rocks COVID Mask In Rare $1 Million Supercar, Awesome Video!

Here's LeBron James showing SPEED and SAFETY go hand-in-hand ... rocking a COVID mask in a rare $1 mil Porsche!

The footage was shot by a self-described car enthusiast named Alex -- who busted out his phone when he spotted a black Porsche 818 Spyder convertible burning down the highway!

And, behind the wheel ... in a mask -- THAT'S LEBRON!!!

They randomly saw LeBron driving on the highway 😂



The L.A. Lakers superstar gave a little wave and then punched it -- flexing the speed of his rare, hybrid whip.

Okay, let's talk about the car!!!

The Porsche 918 Spyder is a limited edition vehicle that was only produced between 2013 and 2015 -- with a starting price of $845,000!!

Though AutomobileMag.com says the cars have gone way up in value -- recently selling between $1.1 million and $1.7 million.

It's powered by a 5.7-liter V-10 engine AND a 6.8-kWh battery hence the "hybrid" designation.

The speed on this car is legendary ... with MotorTrend reporting it goes from 0-60 is 2.4 seconds!!!

It also hits 0 to 100 in 4.9 seconds!!!

AutomobileMag has described the car this way -- "The 918 Spyder stands as one of the most cutting-edge, tech-forward vehicles the German automaker has ever produced."