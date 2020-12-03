Anthony Davis to Sign $190 Million Deal to Stay with Lakers

Anthony Davis To Sign $190 Million Deal ... to Stay with Lakers

12/3/2020 5:42 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Nice little Thursday for Anthony Davis ... who's expected to sign a 5-year, $190 MILLION contract to remain with the L.A. Lakers.

The 27-year-old free agent will sign the deal at some point today, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski ... putting the Lakers in a great position to repeat as NBA champs.

Davis will make $32.7 million this season and enjoy annual increases that will pay him $43.2 in the 5th year of the deal.

There was some concern Davis could leave L.A. for another market -- but in the end, the money and the opportunity to build on a solid first season with LeBron James proved too enticing.

It also helps that LeBron and Davis are repped by the same agent, Rich Paul.

Remember, those 3 went to dinner at Nobu in Malibu back in October ... presumably to talk business.

The news on Davis' deal comes after word that LeBron is signing a 2-year, $85 million extension to stay with the Lakers.

Good luck to the rest of the NBA ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later