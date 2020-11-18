LeBron James Invests In New Tequila Company, I'm In The Alcohol Biz Now!

Breaking News

LeBron James is taking a page out of Michael Jordan's book ... by investing a huge chunk of change in a new tequila company!!!

King James -- who's always been outspoken about his love for wine -- is switching gears and joining forces with Lobos 1707, which launched Wednesday.

Bron revealed his decision to get involved in an interview with WSJ Magazine ... saying he tried the product on vacation in Italy and instantly fell in love.

"If it’s organic to who I am or what I’m doing, then it’s a lot easier for me to be a part of something," LeBron said.

"I was in a perfect place in my life. Me and my friends were trying different tequilas. I actually bought a place with Maverick Carter in Cabo a few years ago. There’s obviously a big tequila heritage there."

The move adds to Bron's growing list of business ventures -- including Blaze Pizza, SpringHill Entertainment and more.

The Lobos tequila will run from $45-$150 depending on which bottle you get -- Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven; Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado; Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo; and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal.

Of course, MJ recently got involved in the booze biz as well ... launching the Cincoro tequila brand with Jeanie Buss and Wes Edens.