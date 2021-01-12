'Saved By the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized, Cancer Likely

Exclusive

Dustin Diamond of "Saved By the Bell" has been hospitalized -- and cancer seems to be the likely prognosis ... TMZ has learned.

Dustin's team tells us he was hospitalized in Florida this past weekend after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease. We're told he was taken to the hospital, where docs are running a number of tests to figure out what exactly is wrong with him.

Our sources say his medical team is concerned it's cancer, and they're conducting a biopsy to get answers. We're told Dustin's family has a history of cancer -- his mother died of breast cancer -- but it's unclear what kind of cancer they suspect in his case.

Dustin is most famous for playing Screech on 4 seasons of 'SBTB.'

Interestingly, he wasn't recast for the reboot of the show on Peacock -- seems like he and his former castmates have drifted since they wrapped shooting in '92.

