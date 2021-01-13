LeBron James Hits No-Look 3-Pointer Mid-Game To Win $100 Bet W/ Dennis Schroder

Breaking News

LeBron James is now $100 richer ... and it's all thanks to a mid-game bet he made on an insane no-look 3-pointer with teammate Dennis Schroder!!

The Lakers were already easily handling the troubled Houston Rockets early in the game Tuesday night ... holding a 21-point lead through the first quarter.

But, the real fun started a few minutes into the second, when Schroder yelled out a proposition to Bron to nail a wide-open corner 3 ball for $100.

"Bet a Benjamin on it!" Schroder said from the bench a few inches away.

Naturally, LBJ pulled up, took the shot, turned around and looked Schroder dead in the eyes and said "BET!!" before the ball even made its descent to the hoop.

Of course, the ball hit nothing but net, and the Lakers bench went absolutely bonkers!!

So, why did LeBron flip around before the shot even went in like he was Steph Curry?? It's all about that bet etiquette!!

"A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye, so I had to look him into the eye."

Schroder also commented on the shot, calling it straight-up "legendary."

SCHRODER: "I told him to bet a Benjamin on it. He shot it, turned around & said, 'Bet.' Then it went in. It's just legendary."



LEBRON: "I took the bet while I was still shooting the ball. A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye." pic.twitter.com/RvYZbaeYR3 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 13, 2021 @Ballislife