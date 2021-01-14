WWE Superstar The Miz Says He's Wrestling In Royal Rumble!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Add The Miz to the list of WWE Superstars battling in the Royal Rumble ... 'cause Mr. Money In The Bank tells TMZ Sports he's wrestling, and is ready to kick everyone's ass!!

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest events of the year ... and is set to go down January 31st at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

WWE has announced Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, A.J. Styles, Randy Orton, and Otis will wrestle in the 30-man match.

But, when The Miz and Asuka Zoom-bombed the "TMZ Sports" TV show (totally catching us off-guard!!) ... The Miz threw his hat in the squared circle.

"I'm gonna give you some breaking news here on TMZ Sports. I, the Miz, the must-see Superstar of all-time, Mr. Money In The Bank, is entering the Royal Rumble this year!"

The 19x WWE champ continued ... "Now, what does that mean? That means I have to basically throw 29 other Superstars over the top row in order to win. Once you win that match, you get to main event WrestleMania. I've main event-ed WrestleMania before and I wanna do it again."

