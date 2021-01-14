YFN Lucci's Alleged Murder Victim Shoved Out of SUV, 911 Call

... 'Somebody Just Threw Him Out of the Car!!!'

Exclusive

The 911 call that led to the felony murder warrant for YFN Lucci's arrest is disturbing ... a woman describing a man clinging to a moving SUV before he was left for dead.

TMZ's obtained audio of the 911 call a woman made in Atlanta last month when she saw a white SUV speeding by "with a man hanging out of the car." She says she eventually saw the man get shoved out onto the street.

Play video content

The witness told the operator the victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and she desperately tried to get an ambulance to the location because the man was "still trying to fight for his life."

She remained on the scene while waiting for the ambulance, standing near the victim -- and said he was "taking his last breath" and he died moments later.

As we reported ... Lucci is wanted by Atlanta PD's homicide unit for his alleged role in the man’s death. We're told cops are looking to bring him in on multiple charges ... including felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.