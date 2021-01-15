NFL Star Von Miller Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation In Colorado

Breaking News

Denver Broncos star Von Miller -- the MVP of Super Bowl 50 -- is under criminal investigation in Colorado ... according to multiple reports.

Details of the allegations against the future Hall of Famer are unclear ... a spokesperson for the Parker Police Dept. in Parker, Colo. told 9News on Friday, "We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations."

"We haven't completed the investigation," the spokesperson added.

Miller -- who sat out this season after suffering a tendon injury in his lower leg in September -- is still considered one of the most feared defenders in the NFL.

The 31-year-old has piled up 106 career sacks in just 135 games ... and has vowed to come back stronger from his injury in 2021.

Miller would be subject to league discipline if he's found to have validated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.