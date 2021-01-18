Cavs' Kevin Porter, Jr. Reportedly Had Food-Throwing Locker Room Outburst

Breaking News

Kevin Porter, Jr.'s time as a Cleveland Cavalier is all but over ... with the NBA player reportedly getting "combative" in a food-throwing incident in the team locker room.

KPJ hasn't played a minute of basketball this season due to "personal reasons" ... but returned late last week after his extended time away from the team.

According to The Athletic, 20-year-old Porter became super pissed when he arrived to the locker room on Friday and noticed recently-acquired Taurean Prince had taken over his locker ... and KPJ's new spot was among the "end of the bench" players.

The report says Porter started to yell ... and even threw food at one point.

Cavs GM Koby Altman and J.B. Bickerstaff tried to defuse the situation to no avail ... with the head coach being described as "shocked and disgusted" by Porter's comments.

Now, the team is washing their hands of the troubled rising star -- with the report saying the relationship will end either via trade or release.

Of course, it's been a rocky start to Porter's NBA career -- the 2019 30th overall pick was arrested in Ohio back in November following a one-car accident.

He faced multiple charges including improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and weed possession ... but eventually, all charges were dismissed.

Porter -- who was also briefly suspended for "conduct issues" during his freshman season at USC -- showed serious upside during his rookie season ... averaging 10 points in 23 minutes per game.