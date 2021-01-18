Steven Spielberg Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Exclusive

Steven Spielberg can breathe a sigh of relief ... a judge granted a permanent restraining order against the woman who's been threatening to kill him.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... 48-year-old Sarah Char must stay 100 yards away from Steven, his wife and his daughter for the next 3 years.

Char's also prohibited from harassing, intimidating or threatening Steven, she can't contact or tag him on social media ... and must stay away from his home, job and workplace. And, there's this, which sounds odd, but she's been ordered not to impersonate Spielberg.

TMZ broke the story ... Steven sought protection against Char after claiming law enforcement told him the woman tried to purchase a gun to kill him.

The famous director also said he got a Twitter message from Char telling him ... "If I have to personally MURDER people for stealing my IPs‚ I WILL. Get me?"