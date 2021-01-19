Deion Sanders' Priceless Boombox Stolen From Truck, 'I Want That Back'
1/19/2021 7:45 AM PT
Deion Sanders says a priceless boombox was stolen from his truck early Monday morning ... and now, he's offering a reward with the hopes of getting the piece back.
Prime -- who's now the head football coach at Jackson State -- says at 5:37 AM, a white suburban pulled up to his car at a hotel in Jackson, Miss. and broke into his black, Ford F350.
Deion says the scumbag smashed out his window ... and took a boombox that was VERY valuable to him.
"I'm a little disturbed," Deion said in a video message this week. "Because the boombox has a sentimental value."
Sanders added, "Somebody that's very special and dear to me gave me that as a birthday gift. And I want that back."
Deion says he's now offering an unspecified reward for the music-playing device ... explaining he doesn't care about the damage to his truck or anything else.
"Please, find my boombox," Deion said. "Streets, please, find my boombox."
We reached out to the Jackson Police Dept. over the incident ... and a spokesperson tells us they're on the hunt for the suspect, adding the white suburban is a "suspect vehicle that we've been looking for a while now."