Deion Sanders Priceless Boombox Stolen From Truck ... 'I Want That Back'

Deion Sanders says a priceless boombox was stolen from his truck early Monday morning ... and now, he's offering a reward with the hopes of getting the piece back.

Prime -- who's now the head football coach at Jackson State -- says at 5:37 AM, a white suburban pulled up to his car at a hotel in Jackson, Miss. and broke into his black, Ford F350.

Deion says the scumbag smashed out his window ... and took a boombox that was VERY valuable to him.

"I'm a little disturbed," Deion said in a video message this week. "Because the boombox has a sentimental value."

Sanders added, "Somebody that's very special and dear to me gave me that as a birthday gift. And I want that back."

Deion says he's now offering an unspecified reward for the music-playing device ... explaining he doesn't care about the damage to his truck or anything else.

"Please, find my boombox," Deion said. "Streets, please, find my boombox."