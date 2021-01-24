Andre Reed Praises Bills' Allen And Diggs ... They're Like Jim Kelly And Me!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Andre Reed is SO fired up for the Bills ... he's droppin' some serious praise on the team's star players -- telling TMZ Sports Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are like him and Jim Kelly!

The Buffalo legend spoke with us before the Bills take on Kansas City on Sunday for a spot in Super Bowl LV ... and you can tell, he's absolutely PUMPED for his former team.

In fact, Reed -- who did the interview rockin' a Bills t-shirt -- said he could hardly contain his excitement!!!

As for the players that helped get Buffalo to this point ... Reed had nothing but great things to say about the guys -- especially Allen and Diggs.

"I think they're a great combination," Reed says, "like me and Jim!"

Of course, that's a VERY lofty compliment from Reed ... Kelly and the star wideout are two of the best to ever do it -- both dudes are in the Hall of Fame because of how good they were together.

But, Reed clearly believes it ... telling us he's hoping Diggs can one day smash all his Bills records!

"That's what it's made to do," Reed said of his career marks, "and I think he definitely has a chance if them two guys stay together for a while."

My first table break🆘Watch till end🤯



If you’re in state with online sports gambling, head to https://t.co/ZmlsJowwJ1 to sign up & bet the #SpreadTheLove market. 🙌🏾 If you know @fdsportsbook,then you know this is a no brainer for one of your picks this week! LETS GO #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RnOZ1Yn6Et — Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) December 27, 2020 @Andre_Reed83

Reed, though, says there will not be notable smashing from him if the Bills do get the win this weekend ... he tells us his table smashing days are one-and-done.

Play video content TMZSports.com