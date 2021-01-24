Trump Greeted with Skywriter Banner at Mar-a-Lago, 'Pathetic Loser'

Breaking News

Donald Trump might think he can escape ridicule and scathing criticism at his Florida hideout, but he's wrong ... 'cause someone took to the skies to get a clear message to 45.

A sky-writing plane was spotted in the air Sunday heading toward Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, and it had a banner trailing behind it ... taking direct aim at the former President. One set of letters read, "TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW."

Another one read, "TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER" ... talk about subtle, huh?

No word on who might've commissioned the fly-over, but what is clear is that not everyone is happy about DT moving into town. He's been at his private club since Wednesday, when he departed D.C. following a farewell rally ... and it looks like he's back to his usual routine.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Trump spends his first weekend as ex-president golfing at his West Palm Beach club before being greeted by supporters https://t.co/3SapyZbFdv pic.twitter.com/lvfbIgmr6t — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 23, 2021 @DailyMail

Photos surfaced this weekend of Trump golfing at Mar-a-Lago with some supporters in tow, who greeted him with signs of encouragement. Trump, donning a white polo shirt and a MAGA hat, waved at the crowd and even flashed some smiles from inside his SUV.

Later, he hit the links and drove his own cart ... and didn't seem too concerned about his upcoming impeachment trial or the looming prospect of criminal prosecution.