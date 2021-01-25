Bills Mafia Fans Brave Freezing Cold To Greet Team In Buffalo After AFC Title Loss
Bills Mafia Braves Cold To Welcome Team Home ... After AFC Title Loss
1/25/2021 9:43 AM PT
It was 3 AM and a freezing 15 DEGREES -- but Bills Mafia came out in force at the airport in Buffalo Monday morning to welcome the team home after a crushing loss in the AFC Championship.
... and the video is pretty awesome!
They held signs, rocked Bills flags and chanted "Let's Go Buffalo" to cheer on their squad as Josh Allen and the boys returned from Arrowhead.
3AM.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 25, 2021 @BuffaloBills
15 degrees.
But #BillsMafia still showed up.
We love you. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/3P7C9SbzqJ
It's just another amazing show of support from a fan base that's not only lifted Buffalo -- but rallied to support opposing teams and players ... just ask Lamar Jackson and Andy Dalton.
Of course, the Bills fell short to Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion K.C. Chiefs on Sunday night in a 38-24 loss in the AFC championship game -- but the team had one helluva 2020 season.
Buffalo finished the season with an impressive 13-3 record, winning the AFC East in the process over the surging Miami Dolphins.
Plus, they lost to the Chiefs one game shy of the Super Bowl -- nothing to be sad about!!!
Airport #Bills ❤️💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/SPadfMUasP— Pamela (@Pammadonna) January 25, 2021 @Pammadonna
Josh Allen has vowed to lead his team back to the AFC title game next season -- and yeah, he's got the talent and the squad to get there ... so, get warm and keep your heads up, Bills Mafia!!!